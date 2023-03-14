HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)- After former Vanderburgh County Building Commissioner Jerry Grannan resigned last month, it left a position that needed to be filled. Grannan leaving his post led to the third vacancy in the position in the last several years.

This led to the Vanderburgh County Office of the Board of Commissioners requesting that Mayor Lloyd Winnecke delay any action to replace the Building Commissioner until they can meet the candidate.

Since then, the president of the Board of Commissioners Cheryl Musgrave has requested an interview with Winnecke over multiple topics. Those topics include the selection of a new Building Commissioner, staffing management process, morale of employees in the department, and a few other topics.

Mayor Winnecke has responded with times he can meet the board.