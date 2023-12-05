DUBOIS COUNTY, In. (WEHT)- An area of untouched mine has left land and roads unstable for three years.

The bankruptcy of White Stallion Energy in 2020 caused the Shamrock Mine to shut down immediately. Now, the area still sits untouched since that closure, leaving area roads unusable and the landowners wanting reclamation of the land.

Dubois County resident, Logan Potts, says there are landowners who would really like to use that land, “they have even tried to rework the land themselves, that way they could utilize even 10 acres of it”.

Potts expressed concern about the future of the land if it goes unfixed. He says, “the road was still there when they were mining it, but it ended up collapsing, that’s why it’s closed down. Eventually, you never know if it’s going to keep on eroding and there’s houses that are actually right up against there, too”.

A private meeting was held tonight to discuss the future of that land. Superintendent of the Dubois County Highway Department, Steven Berg, says, “we’re trying to get together and have the DNR come in here to discuss what the reclamation plan is, and everybody can listen to it and have some input as to what questions they might have as far as putting themselves back again. You know, nobody’s going to be made whole, but we want to try to get the best we can from the money that’s there to get the job done”.

Officials told Eyewitness News that the meeting was closed to the public, so we are waiting to hear the details of the meeting.