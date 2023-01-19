EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Move over Greyhound, a different bus service is driving its way into Evansville!

Megabus will be riding into town to connect Evansville with other midwestern cities. Officials say over 50 cities will be a part of the extension through the Midwest.

Some of the new cities connecting from Evansville include Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Indianapolis, Memphis, Nashville, Louisville, Bloomington, Owensboro and more!

The service will start on January 25.

More information can be found here.