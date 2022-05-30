EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This Memorial Day the Tri-State is honoring the men and women of the military who have fought and died for our freedom.

Alexander Memorial Park on Mesker Park Drive will hold a service at 9 a.m. Volunteers need to arrive by 8:30 a.m.

2. Sunset Cemetery will hold its service at 10 a.m. outside the Chapel of Peace on Saint George Road. The ceremony will also be live streamed on Facebook.

3. The LST 325 will host a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning and will include a 21 gun salute and the playing of taps.

4. Oak Hill Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m.

5. The Veterans Memorial Foundation will hold its services from 10 a.m. until noon near the fountain in Central Park in Henderson.

6. The annual Memorial Day Walk for the Fallen is set for 9 a.m. Monday in Owensboro. The walk starts following a short ceremony at the Shelton Memorial next to Smother’s Park.