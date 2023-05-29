HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As the country pauses to remember those veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice, the American Legion Post 40 in Evansville held its 76th day of remembrance.

People from all over the Tristate were at Oak Hill Cemetery Monday morning, honoring the memory of all of those who lost their lives bravely serving our country.

Lester Bell, a Vietnam Army veteran, talked about what an important day it is.

“It’s been an important day for me all my life. My grandfather fought in World War 1, my dad fought in World War 2, three of my uncles and my dad fought in Korea, and I fought in Vietnam and lost many friends. So, it’s very important to us.”

This is the 76th year the organizers have handed out crosses, each featuring the name of each Henderson native who passed away over the last year.

For younger members of the community, it is a solemn reminder of the realities these brave men and women faced while they served our armed forces.