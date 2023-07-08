EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville has announced a new addition, a female ocelot.

According to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page, Soona is a 6-year-old that was born at the North Carolina Zoo.

Soona came to the zoo from the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium about a month ago.

Zoo officials said she is adjusting to her new home and loves to nap and hide.

Their male ocelot, Frisco, is now at ABQ BioPark Zoo in Albuquerque, New Mexico and has a breeding recommendation with their resident female.