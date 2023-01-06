EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden has a fun event coming out this month.

The zoo will be hosting a Teddy Bear Clinic on January 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. Children are invited to bring in their stuffed animals to see the veterinarian to get a “check-up” and receive a certificate of health for the animal.

Officials say the event is a fun and educational way to learn more about animals and meet an expert in animal health. The event is included with the cost of daily admission to the zoo.

Tickets can be purchased here.