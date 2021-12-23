Mesker Park Zoo preparing for Covid vaccinations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some animals at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo may soon receive their own Covid-19 vaccination.

Zoo say they applied for Covid vaccines in October, but have not yet received an update from vaccine companies on when the vaccines would arrive. The hope is that they will be at the zoo within the first half of 2022. Regardless of when, veterinary staff at Mesker Park say, once received, vaccines will be administered as soon as possible.

Some may ask the question, ‘Why vaccinate animals’? Dr. Jessica Marlo, Staff Veterinarian with Mesker Park Zoo says, like humans, it is a way to prevent infection, illness, and death among zoo animals.

“It appears to be very safe for our animals, which is great,” explains Dr. Marlo. “And they’re not really reporting any allergic reactions or things like that, but obviously that is something we will monitor between animal care staff and myself once the vaccine is here and starts to be administered.”

Dr. Marlo also says vaccines will first be administered to the most at-risk species, including felines and primates, then to other species as more information and vaccines become available.