EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Christian music superstar Michael W. Smith is coming to Evansville on May 11.

The former Grammy Award winner is coming to the Victory Theatre as part of his Michael W. Smith: Live in Concert tour. Smith will be coming to Evansville fresh off a tour of Europe.

Smith has collaborated with such artists as Carrie Underwood and Little Big Town over the course of his career.

You can find tickets at ticketmaster.com.