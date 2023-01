OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro will be celebrating the opening of a new craft store this weekend.

Officials say a new Michaels location will be opening at Towne Square North. The grand opening event will kick off at 9 a.m. with a ribbon cutting.

The celebration will continue on until 2 p.m. with food and crafts free family crafts, maker demos, giveaways, local fare and more.

The new store is expected to bring more jobs to Owensboro. More information can be found here.