OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro is looking to make an addition to their stores soon. Reports say that Michaels, a major arts and crafts store, is filing plans to put a new Tri-State location in Owensboro.

Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission Officials say the store will be located at Towne Square North on Frederica Street. They say they are still waiting on some paperwork from the company before anything can be finalized, including a building permit.

Reports say the current plan is to renovate the old empty Books-A-Million store so Michaels can move in there.

One of its competitors, Hobby Lobby moved out of that location to another one in 2018. Everyone is interested to see how Michaels will do in Towne Square North.