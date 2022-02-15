MADISONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Michigan man is in the Hopkins County Jail facing a list of charges after leading Madisonville Police on a chase and ramming a cruiser.

Madisonville Police say shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, officers tried to pull over Brent Lee McPhall at South Main Street and West McLaughlin Avenue for possible impaired driving.

Officers say McPhall stopped in a parking lot, but then sped off in a reckless manner.

MPD says McPhall appeared extremely intoxicated. The car then drove over a raised sidewalk entering Main Street heading north with no headlines turned on at the time.

Officers started a chase of McPhall and followed the car as it circled the west side of Madisonville several times before stopping in the 200 block of West Center Street.

MPD tells Eyewitness News after McPhall refused to leave his car after several verbal commands from officers, McPhall put his vehicle in reverse ramming into a police cruiser.

McPhall’s car eventually stopped, allowing police to place him in custody.

He was taken to Baptist Health for evaluation before being booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

McPhall faces several charges including reckless driving, DUI, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and first degree assault.

