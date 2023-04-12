HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Pinwheels are being planted on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College.

The pinwheels are meant to help raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Students from Owensboro Innovation Middle School participated in the event. They planted dozens of flowers with a proclamation from the Daviess County Fiscal Court.

Kristy James, the Children’s Program Coordinator for the Green River Area Development District, invites everyone to attend Stand Against Child Abuse on Friday, April 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.