HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Former Vice President Mike Pence will officially launch his widely expected campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa next week, adding another candidate to the growing GOP field.

Pence will hold a kickoff event in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 7, the date of his 64th birthday.

His team sees early-voting Iowa as critical to his potential path to victory, and advisers say he plans to campaign aggressively for the state’s conservative, evangelical Christian voters. The campaign is expected to lean heavily on town halls and retail stops aimed at showcasing Pence’s personality.

The week will be a busy one for GOP announcements. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is planning to launch his campaign Tuesday evening at a town hall event in New Hampshire, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will announce it on June 7 in Fargo.