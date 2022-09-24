NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – If you love the outdoors and dogs, this is a good event for you!

Warrick Humane Society is hosting “Miles for Mutts” a 5K walk/run fundraiser on October 22 starting at 8 a.m. The fundraiser that will benefit the humane society, will cover 3.1 miles of Warrick trails with its starting and ending points being the shelter.

Those who register up until September 29 will get $5 off the registration fee and will also receive a soft ring-spun t-shirt. A “Miles for Mutts” pet bandana is also available for purchase for $10. Registration will stay open until the morning of the event for $30.

The event is open to people and well-behaved pets. You can register here.