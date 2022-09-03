Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The rain may have put a damper on the Korn Ferry Tour Championship today, but there was still a special recognition for local heroes.

Military and first responders each stepped onto the green, receiving applause for their service.

“They are wonderful guys. If you could hear the stories I have heard today, it would make your heart sing,” says Tonya Hanson, who is on the championship committee.

Korn Ferry officials say they were honored to give first responders and veterans like Jason Burris the recognition they deserve. Burris was wounded twice while on tour with the U.S. Army in 2009 and 2010.

“I was shot in the head 12 days into the country and the Kevlar must have stopped it to the point where it must have ricocheted instead of penetrated. Then on July 9, 2009, I was in a roadside bomb,” he says.

Despite his injuries, Burris says he kept on fighting.

“We had already lost a lot of guys. If I would have left halfway through deployment, it would have not been a good deal,’ he says.

Burris was just one of the many first responders who took a turn tending the pin flag at the 18th hole.

“It was humbling. I got a call asking if I wanted to do this, and I says yeah. I figured if you don’t get your story out there, it will be forgotten,” he says.

The tournament holds a military and first responder appreciation day every year, and is something that retired Indiana State Troopers like William George and Tom Snyder have come to enjoy.

“This makes my second time. One of our friends usually calls us every year and he asked me the first time and I was like yeah I will do that.,” George says.

‘This is my second year to do this. And It is very much appreciated, that they do have an appreciation day and that they give us this opportunity. It is quite an honor for me to be recognized as a first responder,” Snyder says.

The Korn Ferry continues Sunday, with gates opening at 7:30.