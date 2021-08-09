Military training begins in southwestern Indiana

CRANE, Ind (WEHT)– The U.S. Army Special Operations Command is having a routine military training at the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Crane. The training will be going from August 9 through 21. The soldiers will use training ammunition and other training devices to make the exercise as realistic as possible.

At night, there will be low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft, and airplanes flying in the area. Community members can expect to see more air traffic and noise during a large-scale airborne operation.

This is routine military training is aimed to keep their military personnel prepared.