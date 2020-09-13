Military veterans honored at Lynnville Park

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Kayaking, food, and other events were featured as veterans were honored Sunday at Lynnville Park.

All wounds are not visible and we really just want to get them out, let them know, hey, we care about you. Come get a free meal. Come enjoy the day. You’re not forgotten. You’re not lost. And we care about you. Josh Jones

All the equipment and food were free of charge. Organizers tell Eyewitness News that they wanted to give back to those who serve and raise awareness for veteran suicides. If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide and needs someone to talk to, call 800-273-8355.

(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)