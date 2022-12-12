EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Back in the day, the miniature golf course at Burdett Park brought in crowds. After being sold to a third party contractor, it began to go downhill. Over the past few years, visitors would pass by the property without realizing it used to be a miniature golf course. Now, the county wants to turn it into something that people would notice.

“It has been fenced off from the public use,” says Cheryl Musgrave, a Vanderburgh County Commissioner.

Parks Director Zachery Wathen has been working with Commissioner Musgrave to give the property a makeover and safe taxpayers money. The park was quoted six figures to have the work done by a commercial company. Instead, they decided to go with a different solution, the Vanderburgh County Highway Department.

“Right now, they are getting all of the concrete out, getting all of the trees out, and getting all of the electric unhooked,” says Wathen.

“We are grateful for the highway department. They are doing this in addition to all their other duties. This is the sweet spot on their calendar. All the mowing and leaves are done. They have most of their ditching and it has not started snowing yet,” “Musgrave says.

Wathen says they will work on the property a little every day. The first step is the trees, then the landscape. The third step is removing the concrete.

“Once we get it to dirt, we take it over and plant the grass,” Wathen says.

After it grows, the next step is up to the public.

Musgrave and Wathen hope to lay grass seed in the spring.