DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The cows are loose and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office found them!

Deputies say cattle were found at the Beaver Lake boat ramp. The cattle are black/ dark brown in color and one has a white face. According to the authorities, they are currently corralled at 405 N. 325 E.

Deputies ask the owner of the cattle to call Jaime at (812)-661-9636. If anyone else has any information on who the cattle belong to, they are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (812)-482-3522.