KENTUCKY (WEHT) – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell delivered remarks on Thursday after a man charged with shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenburg on Monday was released on a $100,000 cash bond.

“On Monday, my hometown of Louisville was stunned by what appears to have been an assassination attempt against a Jewish mayoral candidate by a prominent far-left activist who’d previously called for defunding our Police Department,” said McConnell. “A left-wing bail fund partnered with BLM Louisville to bail him out.”

According to reports, Brown’s bond was paid by the Louisville Community Bail Fund.

“Less than 48 hours after this activist tried to literally murder a politician, the radical left bailed their comrade out of jail.”

“It is just jaw-dropping. The innocent people of Louisville deserve better.”