Mitch McConnell urges Biden to set a strong tone in call with Putin

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber for a test vote on a government spending bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered remarks on the Senate floor on Monday urging President Joe Biden to set a strong tone in his call with Vladamir Putin on Tuesday.

“The stakes for the President’s call with Putin couldn’t be clearer,” said McConnell. “We know what happens when the United States fails to engage with Russia from a position of strength. We know what weakness and capitulation get us.”

U.S. officials claim the Kremlin is planning to launch an offensive involving as many as 175,000 troops along with artillery and other equipment. According to reports, the Kremlin fears that Ukraine is getting to close to the west and to NATO, something President Putin calls a red line.