PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)–AES Indiana announce plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants. The company says it plans to convert two coal units in Petersburg into natural gas by 2025.

Environmentalists have been pushing this company to stop burning coal for years- calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.”

“We are disappointed about the fact that AES is transitioning to gas rather than replacing their aging polluting coal plant with renewable energy,” says Wendy Bredhold, the Senior Campaign Representative for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Costly Campaign.

However, environmentalists say they think there is a better alternative than switching to natural gas. Coal supporters say they are disappointed with the decisions because coal supports thousands of jobs. Once concerned citizen says he is against the change.

“I have nothing against natural gas, I think it is clean energy. But the jobs that will be lost there for coal miners, the association, and the brings to the community- I am not sure there is real data to back up the change quicker,” he says.

He also says it could cause people to move away, lower the population and impact the county’s economy. The company was not scheduled to retire its coal units in Petersburg until 2042. The decision comes one month after the utility announced it didn’t have a decision about the future of the plant. It retired one of the plant’s four coal fired units last year and had said it would retire a second unit by 2023. AES serves about 500,000 customers in central Indiana, including Indianapolis.