Mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A joint effort by Kentucky health officials and businesses is bringing free mobile COVID-19 testing sites to Muhlenberg County.

The county’s health department has teamed up with Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, Poole’s Pharmacy Care and Clinic Pharmacy to provide testing sites throughout the rest of the year and into 2021.

Testing happens Mondays through Wednesdays with locations rotating daily.

Muhlenberg County currently sits at 708 positive cases. Of those, 673 have recovered, 24 are active and 11 have died. Twenty-one of the current 24 active cases are healing at home.

While the testing is free, appointments can be made through the Muhlenberg County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to noon by calling 270-754-3200. Walk-ins will be accepted from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Those tested can expect results between 48 and 72 hours.

Testing is available at the following locations:

Bremen Community Center — Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 9.

Graham Fire Department — Sept. 16, Oct. 14, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.

Dunmor Fire Department — Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

Midland Community Center — Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 23 and Dec. 21.

Beechmont Community Center — Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Dec. 28.

Nelson Creek Community Center — Sept. 30, Oct. 28 and Nov. 30.

Millport Community Center — Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 2.

Drakesboro Fire Department — Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 7.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)