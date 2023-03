HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Junior League of Evansville along with Evansville Oasis is bringing a unique concept to Evansville.

A mobile grocery store will deliver food to the community. They will also be providing free lunches for children.

The types of items sold at the grocery store will include fresh meat, eggs, cheese, and other non-perishable food items at a reduced price.

You can find locations and dates on juniorleaugeofevansville.com