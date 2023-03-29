HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A mobile grocery store arrived in the Vann Park apartment area of Evansville today.

The Junior League of Evansville partnered with Evansville Oasis to launch a ‘neighborhood food market’, a food truck that provides free lunches for children as well as discounted grocery items for families at discounted or reduced prices.

Cheryl Bowens of the Junior League of Evansville spoke about the reason why they went to that area

“We could tell there was a need in a lot of the different areas of the city in the areas of people needing some extra food. And we really wanted to target the children in the area, so that was our main point of interest.”

The Neighborhood Food Market will be making stops in different areas of Evansville every Saturday for the next few months.