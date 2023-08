HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The superintendent for the East Gibson School Corporation has been ordered to a monitored conditional release when released from jail.

James Wilson was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail Monday afternoon on a bench warrant after failing to appear for court.

During a hearing, Wilson was ordered not to drive, consume any alcohol or take medication without a valid prescription.

His next court appearance is slated for Wednesday, August 23 at 8:15 a.m.