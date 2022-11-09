EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – PETA officials say they have uncovered evidence that the trucking company, Quebedeaux’s Transport, has made a serious violation of the Federal Animal Welfare Act.

According to reports, Quebedeaux’s Transport has become notorious for hauling monkeys to laboratories across the country. Officials say the company transported 46 monkeys to BioAnalytical Systems Inc. in Mount Vernon while they were prohibited from conducting business due to an out-of-service order from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The order was issued after the company in question refused to undergo a DOT-required safety audit.

Authorities say PETA filed a complaint with U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Administrator, Betty J. Goldentyer, on November 3, urging an investigation and if warranted, the maximum penalty fines afford by law.

Reports say Quebedeaux’s Transport’s USDA license to transport animals was canceled in August. However, court documents show that in October, the company hauled four elderly long-tailed macaques, a species that is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The monkeys started out in a breeding operation in Florida and were allegedly transported to Arizona State University by the transport company.

“This trucking company is illegally delivering fragile, endangered monkeys to certain torment and death in laboratories,” says PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “Quebedeaux’s Transport has an extensive history of recklessness and endangering the public, and PETA is calling on federal officials to shut it down.”

Officials say the company also transported monkeys to experimentation facilities in Mount Vernon, Indiana; Sanford, Florida; and Everett Washington while prohibited from conducting business.

According to the authorities, Quebedeaux’s Transport was also involved in a high-profile crash in Pennsylvania in early 2022 which involved 100 long-tailed macaques imported from Mauritius who had not been quarantined or tested yet. Reports say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contained the situation but had to shoot dead three monkeys that escaped. Officials say the transport company was also involved in an incident in 202 where a truck hauling monkeys caught fire.

Due to these setbacks, authorities say the company had to cancel its plans to build a monkey warehouse in Louisiana after state officials reportedly sent numerous cease and desist letters. Officials say their reasoning behind the letters- it would violate state laws that prohibit the possession of nonhuman primates. Sources say PETA also pointed out it would endanger the public due to the numerous amount of deadly diseases monkeys can harbor including but not limited to Ebola, malaria and tuberculosis.

PETA says they call on the USDA to investigate Arizona State University for their role in ‘unlawfully transporting the elderly monkeys’.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Inotiv Media. They replied saying both the supplier and transportation information are confidential.

You can view the full complaint here.