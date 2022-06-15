OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kylie Stone of Henderson recently went fishing at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort where she reeled in this huge largemouth bass. It was shown on the popular outdoor television show Kentucky Afield Television.

If you ever visit Diamond Lake Campground and Resort, you see people of all ages fishing in one of their many lakes. If you camp there, fishing is free of charge. They do sell day passes for $5 per person if you want to stop by and throw a line or two. Because it’s a private lake, no fishing license is required. They’re a catch-and-release lake so more anglers can catch fish. You’ll enjoy fishing and successfully catch fish at Diamond Lake. They sell bait in their general store if you come unprepared. They got new paddleboards to fish from too!

They have a fun summer special happening so you can camp longer and fish more.

