More Afghan refugees could be on the way to the Tri-State

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State started welcoming Afghan refugees just over a month ago.

Since their arrival, the director of the International Center of Kentucky says 26 refugees have arrived in Owensboro, 42 in Bowling Green and that they are continuing to come weekly.

“Because Owensboro has such a positive history of bringing in refugees for over 12 years,” said Barbara Bias, Executive Director of the God is Good Foundation, “and seeing them successfully navigate life in Owensboro, we think and fully believe that people could have that same success here in Newburgh and the Evansville region.”

The God is Good Foundation is working to make Newburgh a designated preferred community where the government would assign refugees to settle each year. In order to do so, the foundation needs the support from local government, like the Town of Newburgh.

“It would be a few families each year that would potentially be arriving in Newburgh and be resettled here,” said Allyson Shelby, Newburgh Town Council Member. “And the God is Good Foundation would be in charge of managing those cases and the daily interaction with those refugees.”

Once they would arrive, the foundation would work with the refugees towards getting them acclimated to their new life.

“So we have to find them a place to live,” added Bias. “We have to furnish that for them. We have to do cultural orientation classes with them, help get them workforce ready, and basically integrate them very well in our community so that they can start their new life and have the success that is the American dream.”

The settlement process would require support from the community as a whole.

“The town of Newburgh I think is excited at the opportunity to partner with the god is good foundation and our law enforcement officers. But also the Warrick County School Corporation and St. Vincent Hospital and ECHO and some dental facilities are all working together to make sure that the people coming in get the help and services that they need.”

The foundation is still looking for donations for the incoming refugees. It is asking for non-perishable food items, kitchen supplies and gently used clothing items. Anyone who would like to donate can head to its website.