City leaders in Evansville are providing more details about their plan to move the “Jacobsville Arch” to create a new gateway for the “North Main Corridor.”

The arch is located between Bosse Field and the Deaconess Aquatic Center. Its original home was near Main and Martin Luther King Boulevard in downtown Evansville.

Around 2011, the arch was moved to North Main to make way for the Ford Center. City officials say they would like a gateway at the beginning of North Main to highlight the recent renovations in that area.

They also say moving the arch is cheaper than building a new one.