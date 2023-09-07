HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says more evidence in a murder case was found over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office says detectives and Indiana Conservation Officers were able to find evidence in Evansville related to the ongoing murder investigation of Manuel Heaton.

Johnathon Buza, of Evansville, is charged with murder. Authorities say Heaton was found with several gunshot wounds at the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area in Warrick County earlier this year.

A trial date has not yet been set.