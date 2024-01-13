HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials say more than 1,700 Ohio County Water District customers are under a boil advisory.

Officials say a leak began around 6:45 a.m. along State Route 505 South. Crews are still on-site making repairs.

We’re told repairs are taking longer than anticipated due to weather conditions.

Customers affected are in the following areas:

Baizetown, Select, Manda, Arnold, Mt. Pleasant, Windy Hill, White Run, Rosine, Horse Branch, Flint Springs, Renfrow, Dogwalk, Neafus, Dan, Sunnydale, Sulphur Springs, Dundee, Narrows, Olaton, Davidson, Hites Falls, Shreve, Askins, Vanzant and Falls of Rough.

All water used for drinking or food should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes before being used.

Customers can contact the Ohio County Water District office at 270-298-7704.