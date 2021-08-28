More than 20 patients being moved to Owensboro due to power outage

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center is moving 22 patients to Owensboro due to a power outage.

The Twin Lakes Medical Center is in Leitchfield.

Health officials say the patients are being cared for and a backup generator is being used for critical equipment. We’re told the HVAC systems and air conditioner have been impacted, so patients are being transferred for their comfort and safety.

The emergency department at OHTLMC is on “diversion” and patients will be transported to other hospitals. Emergent patients will continue to be stabilized and assessed at OHTLMC.