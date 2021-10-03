More than 3 million baby loungers recalled after deaths

(WEHT) – The Boppy Company recalled more than 3 million baby loungers after 8 infant deaths.

Babies can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing.

The loungers were sold in a variety of colors from 2004 until September 2021.

They were sold nationwide, including at Pottery Barn Kids, Target, and Walmart and online at Amazon.com.

The company said the lungers are not meant for babies to sleep on.

The loungers were sold from January 2004 through September 2021 for between $30 and $44.

You can contact the company to get a refund at 800-416-1355.

Click here for more information from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.