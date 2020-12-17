More than 40 Daviess County Detention Center inmates test positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO – (WEHT) – More than 40 inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19.

Jailer Art Maglinger said 44 inmates along with four deputies tested positive earlier this month. All but one of the positive inmates were in the jail’s outer buildings and have been in quarantine since their tests came back last week. Maglinger said he’s unsure how the outbreak started.

“We’ve been taking the same precautions since the end of march, as far as new intakes are quarantined for a period of 14 days. We have PPE face masks that we issue to all the new intakes, and anybody when they’re attending a program,” he said.

Maglinger said inmates who tested positive should start moving out of quarantine as soon as next week.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

