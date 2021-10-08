More than 500,000 pounds of canned beef recalled

(WEHT) – The USDA said 525,717 pounds of canned beef with gravy products were recalled due to possible contamination with lead.

The canned beef with gravy products were produced on October 22, 2020 and March 15, 2021 production dates. The following products are subject to recall [view the labels here]:

12-oz. cans of “Hargis House ROAST BEEF AND GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Clover Valley FULLY COOKED ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Kroger ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Hostess ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Laura Lynn roast beef WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “ARMOUR Roast Beef WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “HARVEST CREEK Roast Beef with Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 31812” on the can. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

