INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season.

The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana.

Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 or over.

Experts still recommend getting vaccinated against the illness.