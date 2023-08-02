EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A familiar face is coming to the Tri-State to perform her music.

Nashville-based artist Morgan Myles is set to perform Friday night at Bokeh Lounge.

Some might recognize her as a finalist on season 22 of The Voice.

She’s performed at Bokeh Lounge before, but this is the first time she will be bringing a full band.

The Covid pandemic prevented her from bringing them along last time, but she was still able to play an acoustic set.

“There’s such a different element. I actually enjoy both, playing acoustically and I also enjoy playing with a band. There’s just more creative freedom with that,” said Myles. “But I definitely think playing Bokeh Lounge with a full band is going to just be absolutely more of the space for a full band versus acoustic.”

She said she is drawn to the Tri-State area because of the people.

“I’ve spent a lot of my life in Indiana,” said Myles. “The Midwest is very very much my homecoming. But the people are so awesome, so kind. And it’s the true heart of America.”

Myles said she recently signed a record deal with Blue Élan Records and KZZ Music. She explained that even though the label is based out of Los Angels, she has no intention of leaving Nashville.

“I’m not moving to LA. I’m still living in Nashville. But they are just incredible to work with. We’ve been going back and forth for a while now and they just really get me as an artist.”

Her new single “Vertigo” will be released on Tuesday.

“It’s a lot of work but I feel like this is my mission and my calling in life. I feel very blessed to have such an amazing gift and I just want to give it back to the world.”

Myles will hit the Bokeh Lounge stage at 8:00 on Friday night.

For more information on how to get tickets to her Evansville show, click here.