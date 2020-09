MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — The KY state long term care facility dashboard shows one COVID-19 death at Morganfield Nursing and Rehab in Union County.

The Green River District Health Dept. reported a death in Union County on Friday.

The state says 27 residents and 20 staff members have active virus cases in the facility.

(This story was originally published on September 26, 2020)