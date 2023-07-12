HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In the Fall of 2020, Union County author Caitlin Nikolai started the Morganfield StoryWalk to give her family an alternative to the quarantine life. She will be the first to admit, nearly three years later, StoryWalk has grown to unexpected heights.

“I never thought it would go past Covid,” explains Nikolai. “I thought we’ll do it through Covid, give families something to do, and then it’s over.”

After hearing of the Vermont-based StoryWalk initiative, Nikolai wanted to bring that same feature to her community. Each month from April to September, a local author’s story is featured on the walk. A page from the story is posted on a participating business’s window, with instructions on where to find the next page. July’s author is Danielle Girten. Her story, Dear Presley, was written in memory of her 3 year old daughter who passed away in 2017.

“There wasn’t really anything out there that was for kids to help them kind of grieve, and I had a younger son as well,” says Girten. “So I wrote something in his perspective, a letter to her, that was kind of like, ‘It’s okay that we miss you, everybody misses you, everybody loves you’.”

So far, StoryWalk has been a hit for businesses and families alike.

“We’ve had one business say, ‘Thanks for doing this, we’ve seen an increase in business’,” explains Nikolai. That business is Morganfield’s Ellie D’s Boutique.

“I could tell it was bringing in business because people would walk around, especially on Saturday’s, read the story and come in and shop with us,” says Ellie D’s owner Ellie Shouse.

Since 2020, more than 25 businesses have been showcased, featuring authors as young as 9 years old. Shouse says the walk has brought the community and businesses together.

“It’s so neat because I know Danielle personally and I didn’t even know she was an author,” says Shouse. “So, whenever this was taped on my door I was like, ‘Oh that’s so neat’! And she has such a special story.”

“I’m just hoping that people know grieving is okay,” says Girten. “Writing is probably one of the biggest things that has helped me, and I hope that other people that have lost, not a daughter or a sibling, but a mom or dad or cousin or whoever it is, that whatever works for them is okay, too.”

The story and route for Morganfield’s StoryWalk change each month. For the latest information and further updates, you can stay up to date through the Morganfield StoryWalk’s Facebook page.