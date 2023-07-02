HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police said an early morning crash on Sunday ended with one person behind bars.

According to a news release, a trooper found a vehicle on State Road 56 in a ditch and on its side.

Troopers said the driver, Heath Fest, was sitting on the vehicle.

Troopers said Fest seemed impaired and failed field sobriety tests.

After being taken to the hospital, officials say a chemical test revealed his blood alcohol content was .163%.

Fest was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated.