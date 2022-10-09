EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mo’s House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.

Reports say there was an assault that turned into a murder on Saturday night when two men got into an argument in the restroom, and one stabbed the other in the neck.

The police say the suspect is in custody at this time. The post stresses the importance of checking on one another during hard times and says they will reopen Tuesday. The comments on the post from the community are filled with support and understanding for the local bar on a dark day.