EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mo’s House is reopening today following a murder at the bar over the weekend.

30-year-old Colin McHargue died after being stabbed in the bar’s restroom in the Haynie’s Corner Art District. Police responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Saturday Evening after someone found McHargue on the ground covered in blood. The suspect, 29-year-old Zachary Parksey, was found also covered in blood and was arrested outside of the bar.

Adam Allford, who works with businesses in Haynie’s Corner, says a violent crime like this does not happen often in the area.

“This area is a nicer part of downtown- as far as the city has put a lot of time in and money and resources into revitalizing this area and make it a hipper spot- but if you go a few blocks one way or another- stuff like this does happen .”

Parksey is charged with murder and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.