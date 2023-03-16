HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hazelwood family of Henderson is proving there is triumph after tragedy. The family can celebrate as an anti-hazing bill named in honor of their late son, Lofton, clears the Kentucky Senate and awaits signature from Governor Andy Beshear. Lofton passed away from alcohol poisoning during a pledge at a University of Kentucky fraternity. The hazing incident took place in October of 2021, and since then, Lofton’s mother, Tracey, has been fighting for this legislation.

“Lofton’s name is just a household name now,” says Hazelwood.

The law will criminalize hazing in Kentucky, making it a Class-D felony in the commonwealth for any hazing incident that leads to bodily harm or death.

“Hopefully it’s going to prevent anything like this from happening again,” says Hazelwood. “I mean, when you’re looking at a felony, hopefully you’re not wanting to do anything like that.”

Senator Robby Mills of Henderson adds, “There needed to be a deterrent, and currently right now, there is no deterrent other than getting kicked out of school.”

Senator Mills, who authored the bill, hopes Lofton’s Law will emphasize the dangers hazing presents.

“This bill brings a spotlight on hazing,” explains Sen. Mills, “and the importance to bring that spotlight and make sure folks know that hazing is improper behavior, especially on college campuses.”

The Hazelwood family describes Lofton as being a great kid who had a bright future, and Tracey says Lofton’s legacy can continue to help others who have bright futures. The family plans to award $12,000 in scholarships to Henderson residents, two $5,000 scholarships for agriculture students, and a $2,000 scholarship to a student attending a trade school. Kentucky would join 14 other states that have anti-hazing laws. Hazelwood says she also plans on joining women from those states to advocate on a national level.

“The ladies I have talked to from other states, they’re starting to work on a federal law called a “stop all hazing law”,” says Hazelwood, “so, maybe I can get involved with them after this.”