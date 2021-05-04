Mother speaks out about arrest made in connection with son’s murder

OWENSBORO, Ky. – After a nearly nine-month investigation, an arrest is made in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Corban Henry.

Henry was found shot and killed on Fifth Street in Owensboro last August. Little has been released about what happened late that night.

Tuesday, Owensboro Police say the charges follow forensic analysis completed by the Kentucky State Police lab.

Corban’s mother Nancy Henry said she was having a bad day, and had just said a prayer asking for justice for Corban when a detective showed up to her door.

She said she felt relief. Henry doesn’t know much about the suspect and said her son didn’t know him either.

What is known is that the suspect is a 17-year-old boy. Police are not identifying him unless a judge determines he will be charged as an adult.

“The detective knocked on my door. And when I saw him I knew what he was going to tell me because he had tears in his eyes. And he told me that they made an arrest,” said Henry.

Through tears in her own eyes, Henry shared how special her bond was with her son.

“Corban was literally the coolest person I’ve ever met in my entire life. He was my best friend. He was my mini me. I didn’t know your own child could be your soulmate. But I will never relate with someone like that my life ever again,” she said.

Henry said while the past eight months have been an uphill battle, she is thankful for the Owensboro Police Department for pushing for justice.

“The detectives have been really good. OPD’s done really good. The court system has done really good. And we applied that pressure to them, but they would apply pressure to the Kentucky State Police. And they did do that for us,” she said.

But for now she said she is looking ahead to the trial and hopes justice is served.

“The detective just told me to get myself mentally mentally prepared, because he says this is going to be harder than what I’ve already been through. But I can’t see that because nothing’s gonna be harder than losing my baby,” Henry said.

The charges against the boy arrested today include murder, and wanton endangerment in the 1st degree.

Henry said she wants the suspect off the street forever as he is not safe for the community.

Detective Andrew Boggess said investigators have theories. They don’t believe it was random, but they do not have a definite motive.