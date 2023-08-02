HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) will present an in-person session to provide employers, workers and worker advocates with information on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and the PUMP Act for Working Mothers on August 2 in Evansville. The event is being hosted by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Human Relations Commission.

During the seminar, representatives of the department’s Wage and Hour Division will discuss changes to the PUMP Act. The PUMP Act is a federal law that extended the rights of more women to pump breastmilk in their workplaces and required employers to make related accommodations.

The PUMP Act now includes more protections for workers in industries such as agriculture, teachers, nurses, managers, home care workers as well as truck and taxi drivers.

The division will present resources and tools to assist workers who wish to continue breastfeeding after returning to work and help employers understand their legal responsibilities.

The EEOC will discuss ‘The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act’, which is a new law that requires covered employers to provide ‘reasonable accommodations’ to a worker’s known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth or a related medical condition.

The seminar will be held at the Old National Events Plaza at 2 p.m. central time. The event is free, but registration is encouraged.