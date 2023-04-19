HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A local high school is updating its sports facilities. This is the second wave of renovations at Mount Carmel High School.

This phase focuses on the construction of a “service building” that includes such things as locker rooms and public restrooms.

Superintendent Chuck Bleyer talked about how the school saw an opportunity to get more use out of the school’s sports facilities.

“So as you see now, the turf can be used all year round, we can use the track all year round; the seating is all year round. So the objective was to have a multipurpose facility to use all year round.”

The first phase of the project which included improvements to the football field, bleachers, and scoreboard was completed last year.