MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Polls in Posey County are showing a lower voter turnout than initially expected, but election officials say it was still a good night for the Republican Party.

Republican candidate Steve Loehr beat his opponent Timothy Duston by getting over 90 percent of the vote. Mount Vernon has not had a republican mayor since 1971. Loehr says he is grateful for the opportunity and hopes to hit the ground running on January 1st.

“I feel relieved and excited. The first thing is to get through the next 24 hours and kind of letting the nerves settle down, and then start meeting with the current mayor, and kind of getting on board with the projects that are going on,” Loehr says.

Although Loehr does not have any plans set in stone yet, the new mayor says the city’s future is looking bright.