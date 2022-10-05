MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mount Vernon man received the maximum sentence from the Posey Circuit Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to battery against a fellow inmate.

Robert Wolf, 32, was housed in the Posey County Jail on April 10 when police say there was an altercation over a card game. The Posey County Prosecutor’s Office says jail video surveillance shows Wolf attacked the inmate and then choked him until he was unconscious.

“Thanks to the prompt action taken by the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, a violent offender will now serve additional time in prison,” said Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “I know Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham isn’t going to tolerate this type of behavior in our county jail. Detective Reidford did an excellent job providing my office with the evidence necessary to sustain a criminal conviction.”

Police say Wolf was already serving two sentences when the incident occurred, one for killing a Pitbull puppy in March and another sentence for battery against his three-year-old step-daughter in 2018.

Wolf pled guilty to the following charges:

Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 5 Felony)

Strangulation (Level 6 Felony)

Judge Craig Goedde sentenced Wolf to six years in prison. He will be transported to the Indiana Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.